Simple Tricks to Solve Blood Relation Questions

Reasoning section is important in every competitive exam and blood relation topic is quiet important. Every year a good number of questions are asked from this topic. It is consider being a very scoring topic. We are providing you some tips for how to solve blood relations questions.

Terminology and Basic Concepts:

Most important thing to understand the concepts of blood relation. Understanding the meaning of term associated with relatives of any person. Many of terms are as follows:

Paternal:

The phrase paternal can be used for that relation which are made from the side of father of a person. The word paternal has many meaning, but there is a common thread of relating to the father that is running through all these meanings.

For example: your paternal grandmother means to your grandmother on the side of your father, who is mother of your father.

Maternal:

The phrase maternal can be used for that relations which are made from the side of the mother of a person. Maternal is an adjective that relates to all things and feelings relating to mother.

For example: your maternal grandfather refers to your grandfather on the side of your mother, who is, therefore, the father of your mother.

Grandparents:

The word grandparents can be used to refer to the parents of the parents of a person. For example, mother of your mother will be your grandfather.

Grandchildren:

The word grandchildren can be used children of the children of that person. For example, the daughter of your daughter will be your granddaughter.

Great-Grandparents:

The phrase can be used to refer to the parents of the grandparents of a person. That means mother of your grandmother will be your great grandmother.

Sibling:

Each of two or more children or offspring having one or both parents in common; a brother or sister. Sibling can be used to refer to the brother or sister of any person. They are of the same generation as a person.

Cousins:

The word can be used to refer to those relations whose parents are siblings. They are of the same generation as a person. A cousin is a relative with whom a person shares one or more common ancestors.

For example: after the match he started fighting with my cousin, he took out a knife and he killed him.

Uncle:

The word can be used for the brother of someone’s mother or father, or the husband. The word can be used to refer to the brother or male cousin or spouse of a cousin of one of the parents of a person.

Aunt:

This word can be used to refer to the sister or female cousin or spouse of a cousin of one of the parents of a person. An aunt is a person who is the sister, half-sister, step-sister, or sister-in-law of a parent, but can also be an affectionate title for an older nurturing lady.

Nephew:

The word nephew is derived from the French word ‘neveu’ which is derived from the Latin word ‘nepotem’. The word nephew can be used to refer to the male child of one of the siblings or cousins of a person.

Niece:

Niece entered Middle English from the Old French word ‘nece’, which also derives from Latin word ‘nepotem’. The word niece can be used to refer to the female child of one of the siblings or cousin of a person.

In-Laws:

The phrase in-laws can be used to refer to the spouse as well as the relatives of the spouse of a person. For example, husband of your sister will be your brother-in-law.

All these relations mostly asked in IBPS banking exams, MPSC exams, UPSC exams and many other exams.

Tips to solving Blood Relation Problems in Competitive Exams:

• Always draw a family tree.

• Use different symbol for males and females.

• Gender plays an important role in solving these problems so don’t mix up.

• Read question very carefully and disintegrate complex and long sentence into smaller parts. T will help to create family tree.

This is very important topic in every competitive exam such as banking, MPSC, UPSC etc. so require some amount of practice. In this article all relations are describe in easy manner. Hope, you like this and feel useful for your preparation. There are some banking coaching classes in Nagpur that gives you better result.