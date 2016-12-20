List of Top Medical Colleges in Nagpur

Nagpur is center of India not only famous for the communications and market, but also for the education. There are many good medical colleges in Nagpur. In fact it can be said that it is one of the best city for medical sciences. All these colleges offer numerous medical courses to imbibe skills in students. On the basis of parameters like Academics, Infrastructure, Placements and Fees, we have filtered out top medical colleges in Nagpur with their details.

1. Government Medical College Nagpur

It is the premier institute of Central India. The College was established in 1947 Ad and was inaugurated by the first president of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The Campus is stretched over an area of 196 acres.

Address: Near Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur – 440009.

2. Indira Gandhi Medical College Nagpur

College & Hospital was originally known as Mayo Hospital was established in the year 1862. In 1967 Corporation Medical College was establish which was transferred to the Government in 1981 and was renamed as Indira Gandhi Medical College.Address: C.A. Road, Nagpur.

3. NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences & Lata Mangeshker Hospital Nagpur

College started in the year 1990. Intake capacity of 100 UG students. Affiliated to Maharastra University of Health Sciences Nashik.

Address: Digdoh Hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur 440019.

4. Shri Ayurved Mahavidyalaya Nagpur

It is one of the oldest Ayurved College in Maharashtra State and serving in the field of Ayurveda since then. It is a government aided college having undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Ayurveda as well as in acupressure yoga and naturopathy.

Address: Hanuman Nagar, Dhanvantari Road, Nagpur 440009.

5. Nagpur College of Homeopathy & Hospital

The established year is 1954. The oldest homeopathy colleges offer Bachelor of Homeopathy in Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Diploma in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery.

Address: 543, Azamshah Layout, Great Nag Road, Jagnade Square, Nagpur – 440009.

6. VSPM Dental college & Research Center Nagpur

It is established in the year 1996. College is spread over area of 1,30,000 Sq.ft. in vast campus having 2 buildings.

Address: Digdoh hills, Hingna Road, Nagpur 440019.

Nagpur is city of education and best for Medical science. Hope, this information is helpful for user who wanted to search top medical colleges in Nagpur. We filter only best colleges for you.